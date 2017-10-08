Sciencast Management LP Buys New Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 118,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 38,247 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,465,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 872.2% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 43,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/sciencast-management-lp-buys-new-holdings-in-teradyne-inc-ter.html.

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE TER) traded up 0.48% on Friday, reaching $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,677 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.98. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $38.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.66 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post $1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Cowen and Company set a $41.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

In other Teradyne news, insider Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,570,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,390 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $631,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,857 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, and aerospace and defense industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.