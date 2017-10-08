Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,400 Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $5,222,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,419,000 shares of company stock worth $71,701,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE DLB) traded down 0.50% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 342,879 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $59.79.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $305.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 19.02%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.50 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast and entertainment industries. Its products for cinema include Digital Cinema Servers and Cinema Audio Products, and broadcast and other include Dolby Conference Phone and Other Products. It offers services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, including equipment training and maintenance, mixing room alignment and equalization, as well as audio, color and light image calibration.

