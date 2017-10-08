Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of WesBanco worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 25,298.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,653,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,461,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,615,000 after acquiring an additional 132,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) opened at 41.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $44.19.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $94.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,440 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $53,035.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,077.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. FBR & Co reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc (WesBanco) is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. WesBanco offers its services through two segments: community banking, which offers services, such as commercial demand, individual demand and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans, and trust and investment services, which offers trust services, as well as various alternative investment products, including mutual funds.

