Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,096 Shares of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Century Aluminum worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CENX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 263,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum Company alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CENX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) opened at 16.86 on Friday. Century Aluminum Company has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The firm’s market cap is $1.47 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum Company will post $0.54 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-acquires-3096-shares-of-century-aluminum-company-cenx.html.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company (Century) is a holding company, which is a producer of primary aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. The Company operates through primary aluminum segment. The Company’s primary aluminum facilities produce standard grade primary aluminum products.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.