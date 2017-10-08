Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Shares Bought by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger N.V. comprises about 1.5% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 29.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger N.V. by 130.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger N.V. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger N.V. during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger N.V. by 27.6% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a report on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schlumberger N.V. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS AG set a $90.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.52.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE SLB) opened at 68.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $69.47. Schlumberger N.V. has a 12-month low of $62.56 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The company has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 538.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Schlumberger N.V. had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Schlumberger N.V.’s payout ratio is 1,538.58%.

In other Schlumberger N.V. news, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of Schlumberger N.V. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Helge Lund bought 2,800 shares of Schlumberger N.V. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.78 per share, with a total value of $186,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger N.V. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

