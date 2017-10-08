Scepter Holdings Inc. Has $718,000 Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)

Scepter Holdings Inc. maintained its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bulk Shipping accounts for 0.8% of Scepter Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Scepter Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 160,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 447.0% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 54,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raynor Geoffrey grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raynor Geoffrey now owns 763,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGLE. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) traded down 0.22% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 137,575 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $11.16.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.

