Scana Corporation’s (SCG) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has a $45.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCG. BidaskClub raised Scana Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho reissued an underperform rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Scana Corporation in a report on Friday, July 7th. Gabelli downgraded Scana Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Scana Corporation from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Scana Corporation from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.06.

Scana Corporation (SCG) opened at 48.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.23. Scana Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $74.99.

Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Scana Corporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Scana Corporation will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Scana Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scana Corporation during the second quarter valued at $3,384,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scana Corporation by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scana Corporation by 60.6% during the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Scana Corporation by 25.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scana Corporation by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scana Corporation Company Profile

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina.

