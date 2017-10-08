Sanofi SA (SAN) PT Set at €92.00 by Morgan Stanley

Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Sanofi SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Sanofi SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Sanofi SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BNP Paribas set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Sanofi SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Sanofi SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi SA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €87.88 ($103.39).

Shares of Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) opened at 86.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of €108.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.01. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of €24.55 and a 1-year high of €86.26.

About Sanofi SA

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

