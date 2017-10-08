Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,909 Shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Waldron LP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 5,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,108,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,725,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,495 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 382,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,821 shares in the company, valued at $34,869,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) opened at 73.60 on Friday. TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $80.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.68.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 6.83%. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies, Inc. will post $3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 35.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 target price on TJX Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $79.00 target price on TJX Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

