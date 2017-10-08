Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Rating Increased to Positive at JMP Securities

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by JMP Securities to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price target on Salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.66.

Salesforce.com (CRM) opened at 96.32 on Friday. Salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $98.22. The company’s market capitalization is $69.23 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.26.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce.com will post $1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce.com news, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $951,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $57,045.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,343 shares of company stock valued at $49,439,541 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Salesforce.com by 10.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 142.5% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 124,707 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 73,271 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 15.6% in the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 60,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 911,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $78,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 85.3% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

