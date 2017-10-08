News headlines about SAExploration Holdings (NASDAQ:SAEX) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SAExploration Holdings earned a daily sentiment score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 44.6067291675452 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of SAExploration Holdings (SAEX) traded up 2.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 28,365 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $24.22 million. SAExploration Holdings has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/saexploration-holdings-saex-getting-positive-media-coverage-study-shows.html.

About SAExploration Holdings

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing.

Receive News & Ratings for SAExploration Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAExploration Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.