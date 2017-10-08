Sabra Healthcare REIT’s (SBRA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Healthcare REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America Corporation lifted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ SBRA) opened at 21.65 on Wednesday. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $29.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.

