RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 375 ($4.97) to GBX 430 ($5.70) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RWS Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on RWS Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 395 ($5.24) price target for the company.

Get RWS Holdings plc alerts:

RWS Holdings plc (RWS) opened at 427.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 402.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 378.47. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 933.51 million. RWS Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 240.25 and a 1-year high of GBX 448.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/rws-holdings-plc-rws-price-target-increased-to-gbx-430-by-analysts-at-numis-securities-ltd.html.

RWS Holdings plc Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc is a holding company, which provides patent translations, intellectual property support services, technical and commercial translations and linguistic validation services, through its subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Patent translation division, Life science division, Commercial division and Information division.

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.