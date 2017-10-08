Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aramark (ARMK)

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

ARMK has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aramark from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Aramark (NYSE ARMK) opened at 41.42 on Thursday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Aramark had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 19.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 98.5% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark is a global provider of food, facilities and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, and sports, leisure and corrections clients. The Company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America (FSS North America), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform).

