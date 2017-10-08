Royal Bank Of Canada Analysts Give FMC Technologies, Inc. (FTI) a $45.00 Price Target

FMC Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FTI) received a $45.00 price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.11% from the stock’s current price.

FTI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of FMC Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on shares of FMC Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of FMC Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank set a $36.00 price objective on shares of FMC Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of FMC Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of FMC Technologies (NYSE FTI) opened at 27.42 on Friday. FMC Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $37.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.95.

FMC Technologies (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. On average, analysts expect that FMC Technologies will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Technologies by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,585,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,167,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,969,000 after acquiring an additional 896,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Technologies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,731,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,888,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,171,000 after acquiring an additional 417,151 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 8,697,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

FMC Technologies Company Profile

FMC Technologies, Inc is a global provider of technology solutions for the energy industry. The Company designs, manufactures and services a range of systems and products, including subsea production and processing systems, surface wellhead production systems, high pressure fluid control equipment, measurement solutions and marine loading systems.

