Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rowan Companies PLC were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rowan Companies PLC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rowan Companies PLC by 24.8% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rowan Companies PLC during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rowan Companies PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rowan Companies PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Get Rowan Companies PLC alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies PLC in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine cut Rowan Companies PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS AG raised Rowan Companies PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Rowan Companies PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 target price on Rowan Companies PLC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rowan Companies PLC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

Shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) opened at 13.08 on Friday. Rowan Companies PLC has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The company’s market capitalization is $1.65 billion.

Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Rowan Companies PLC had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $320.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rowan Companies PLC will post ($0.95) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/rowan-companies-plc-rdc-shares-sold-by-people-s-united-financial-inc.html.

Rowan Companies PLC Profile

Rowan Companies plc is a provider of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: deepwater and jack-ups. Its deepwater segment consists of drillship operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet consisted of 29 mobile offshore drilling units, including 25 self-elevating jack-up rigs and four ultra-deepwater drillships.

Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.