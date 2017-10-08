Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Position Lessened by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,671,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 215,052 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.54% of Ross Stores worth $1,020,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 1,908.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,454,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,137,186 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Ross Stores by 7,335.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,000,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $288,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,020 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 3,501.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,942,654 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,715 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ross Stores by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,604,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 393.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,573,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,028 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

In related news, insider Brian R. Morrow sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $402,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 15,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $945,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) traded up 0.70% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,385,409 shares. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $69.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post $3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

