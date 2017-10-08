Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Holdings Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,813 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 8,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) opened at 65.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.14. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $69.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post $3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 21.12%.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 15,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $945,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian R. Morrow sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $402,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

