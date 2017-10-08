Rosetta Genomics (ROSG) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Rosetta Genomics (NASDAQ:ROSG) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rosetta Genomics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 46.0022277104871 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Rosetta Genomics (ROSG) traded up 2.80% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 549,383 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Rosetta Genomics has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $9.84.

Rosetta Genomics Company Profile

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. is engaged in developing and commercializing new diagnostic tests based on various genomics markers, including deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), micro ribonucleic acid (microRNA) and protein biomarkers and using various technologies, including, Quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), microarrays, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH).

