Robert W. Baird Reiterates Hold Rating for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WERN. TheStreet raised Werner Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. UBS AG raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.77.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) opened at 35.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.90. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.63 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.90%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Derek J. Leathers sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $617,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek J. Leathers sold 12,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $382,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,593,570 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 5,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 8,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The Company is engaged in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. It operates through two segments: Truckload and Werner Logistics. It provides logistics services through its Werner Logistics division.

