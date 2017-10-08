Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI)

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPSI. ValuEngine raised Computer Programs and Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Computer Programs and Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ CPSI) opened at 30.40 on Wednesday. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $408.24 million, a PE ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.56 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 2.08%. Computer Programs and Systems’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post $1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 3,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,797.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc (CPSI) is a provider of healthcare information technology (IT) solutions for rural and community hospitals, and post-acute care facilities. The Company’s segments include acute care EHR, post-acute care EHR, and TruBridge, Rycan, and other outsourcing. Its Acute Care EHR segment consists of acute care software solutions and supports sales generated by its subsidiaries, Evident, LLC (Evident) and Healthland Inc (Healthland).

