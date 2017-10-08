Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised Robert Half International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Robert Half International (NYSE RHI) opened at 51.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.27. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post $2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,819,000 after purchasing an additional 56,578 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,328,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 298,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti.

