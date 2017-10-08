River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,334 Shares of Visa Inc. (V)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 9,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa Inc. alerts:

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE V) opened at 106.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $106.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $244.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post $3.43 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/river-wealth-advisors-llc-acquires-3334-shares-of-visa-inc-v.html.

In other Visa news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $1,074,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 29,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $3,004,292.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.12 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Instinet increased their price target on shares of Visa from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $87.50) on shares of Visa in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.76.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.