RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN) Receives C$28.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Riocan Reit Pref Series C lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RioCan) is a Canada-based unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust. The Trust owns and manages Canada’s portfolio of shopping centers with ownership interests in a portfolio of approximately 300 retail and mixed use properties, including approximately 15 properties under development, containing an aggregate net leasable area (NLA) of approximately 46,973,000 square feet.

