Rhumbline Advisers Has $366,000 Position in Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Geospace Technologies Corporation worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies Corporation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies Corporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 71,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies Corporation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies Corporation by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies Corporation by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Geospace Technologies Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) opened at 17.00 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $228.46 million. Geospace Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38.

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.71). Geospace Technologies Corporation had a negative net margin of 75.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Geospace Technologies Corporation will post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current year.

About Geospace Technologies Corporation

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used by the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The Company also designs and manufactures non-seismic products, including industrial products, offshore cables and imaging equipment.

