Rhumbline Advisers Buys Shares of 9,871 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth $662,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth $788,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth $2,100,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth $2,832,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 154,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $5,939,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,113,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,118,047 shares of company stock worth $274,044,810.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Floor & Decor Holdings in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Floor & Decor Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor Holdings from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Floor & Decor Holdings in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE FND) opened at 36.96 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31.

Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.73 million. Floor & Decor Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post $0.60 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc, formerly FDO Holdings, Inc, is a retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The Company retails its products such as tile, stone, wood, marble, glass and decoratives. The Company has 72 stores across 17 states in the United States. The Company provides its products to customers, including professional installers and commercial businesses (Pro), Do it Yourself customers (DIY) and customers who buy the products for professional installation (Buy it Yourself or BIY).

