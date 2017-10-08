Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 205 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.05% of PC Connection worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNXN. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in PC Connection by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Capital set a $33.00 target price on shares of PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) opened at 28.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $759.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.68. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $749.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.18 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 26,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $674,470.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,098.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc is a provider of a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The Company conducts its business operations through three business segments: small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB), Large Account and Public Sector. The Company enables customers to design, enable, manage and service their IT environments.

