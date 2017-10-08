RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) opened at 29.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.13. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Get RGC Resources Inc. alerts:

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/rgc-resources-inc-rgco-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-15-on-november-1st.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the period.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc (Resources) is an energy services company. The Company is engaged in the regulated sale and distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities, through its Roanoke Gas Company (Roanoke Gas) subsidiary.

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.