Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:REXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Securities upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, FBR & Co initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a mkt perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.63.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NASDAQ REXR) opened at 29.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $36.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 53.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post $0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed full-service real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P. is the operating partnership of the Company.

