Reviewing Vimicro International (VIMC) and Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL)

Vimicro International (NASDAQ: VIMC) and Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL) are both technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vimicro International and Siliconware Precision Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimicro International 20.38% 17.78% 8.86% Siliconware Precision Industries 10.29% 13.18% 7.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Siliconware Precision Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Siliconware Precision Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Siliconware Precision Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Vimicro International does not pay a dividend. Siliconware Precision Industries pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vimicro International and Siliconware Precision Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimicro International 0 0 0 0 N/A Siliconware Precision Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vimicro International and Siliconware Precision Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimicro International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Siliconware Precision Industries $2.80 billion 1.77 $774.19 million $0.34 23.32

Siliconware Precision Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Vimicro International.

About Vimicro International

Vimicro International Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of video surveillance technology and solutions that designs, develops and markets a range of video surveillance products and solutions to Government entities, private enterprises and consumers. It operates in two segments: Video surveillance solutions business and Video processors business. Video surveillance solutions business, which refers business activities that are engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of video surveillance solutions and products and provision of related services, and Video processors business, which refers business activities that are engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of video processors, including the video processors used in video surveillance solutions and personal computer camera processors. It provides video surveillance products and solutions ranging from front-end Internet Protocol cameras to back-end software platform using its chip and algorithm technology.

About Siliconware Precision Industries

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of packaging and testing services of integrated circuits (ICs) and related products. The Company’s businesses include the manufacture, processing, assembly, testing and importing and exporting of ICs, transistors, light emitting diode (LED) digital displays, LED lights, liquid crystal display (LCD) clock cores, phototransistors, synthesis circuits, as well as thin film circuits and thick film circuits. The Company’s packaging businesses focus on IC products, including plastic small size ICs and plastic square planar ICs, among others. Its testing businesses mainly include final testing businesses and system level testing businesses, among others.

