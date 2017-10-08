Reviewing Sutherland Asset Management Corp. (SLD) & Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Sutherland Asset Management Corp. (NYSE: SLD) and Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sutherland Asset Management Corp. and Senior Housing Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutherland Asset Management Corp. 0 1 1 0 2.50 Senior Housing Properties Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sutherland Asset Management Corp. presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.63%. Given Sutherland Asset Management Corp.’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sutherland Asset Management Corp. is more favorable than Senior Housing Properties Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Sutherland Asset Management Corp. has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senior Housing Properties Trust has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sutherland Asset Management Corp. and Senior Housing Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutherland Asset Management Corp. 42.38% 8.19% 1.83% Senior Housing Properties Trust 11.14% 3.61% 1.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sutherland Asset Management Corp. and Senior Housing Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutherland Asset Management Corp. $124.55 million 4.08 $61.43 million $1.92 8.28 Senior Housing Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.51 38.00

Sutherland Asset Management Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Senior Housing Properties Trust. Sutherland Asset Management Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senior Housing Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of Sutherland Asset Management Corp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Senior Housing Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Sutherland Asset Management Corp. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Senior Housing Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sutherland Asset Management Corp. pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Senior Housing Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Sutherland Asset Management Corp. pays out 77.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Senior Housing Properties Trust pays out 305.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sutherland Asset Management Corp. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Sutherland Asset Management Corp. beats Senior Housing Properties Trust on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sutherland Asset Management Corp. Company Profile

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, formerly ZAIS Financial Corp., is a diversified mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company originates, acquires, finances, services and manages small balance commercial loans (SBC) and Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. The Company focuses on maintaining its existing residential mortgage origination platform, GMFS. The Company originates SBC and SBA loans through its ReadyCap subsidiaries. The Company also invests in asset-backed securities, where the underlying pool of assets consists primarily of SBC loans, and other real estate-related investments. The Company is managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants (MOBs), and all other, including certain properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members. Properties in triple net senior living communities segment include leased independent living communities, assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities. Properties in managed senior living communities segment include managed independent living communities and assisted living communities.

