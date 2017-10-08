Reviewing Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) and Its Peers

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) is one of 105 public companies in the “Semiconductors” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Silicon Laboratories to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $729.82 million $112.80 million 49.67 Silicon Laboratories Competitors $4.62 billion $1.36 billion 85.79

Silicon Laboratories’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Laboratories. Silicon Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Silicon Laboratories and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 1 7 0 2.88 Silicon Laboratories Competitors 904 4717 8625 359 2.58

Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $81.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.04%. As a group, “Semiconductors” companies have a potential upside of 11.45%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silicon Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 9.88% 11.15% 7.68% Silicon Laboratories Competitors -47.37% -0.05% -0.13%

Risk & Volatility

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories’ competitors have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc. is a provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), Internet infrastructure, industrial, consumer and automotive markets. The Company operates through mixed-signal analog intensive products segment. It provides analog-intensive, mixed-signal solutions for use in a range of electronic products in various applications for the IoT market. It provides a range of timing and isolation products for infrastructure applications, including clocks and oscillators for networking equipment, data centers and wireless base stations, as well as digital isolators and current sensors for industrial power supplies and hybrid-electric vehicles. It provides broadcast products, such as television tuners and demodulators and automotive radio tuners, and access products, including subscriber line interface circuits for voice over Internet Protocol, embedded modems, and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device integrated circuits.

