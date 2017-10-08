Reviewing Papa John’s International (PZZA) and Its Rivals

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ: PZZA) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Restaurants & Bars” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Papa John’s International to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Papa John's International Inc. alerts:

This table compares Papa John’s International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s International $1.75 billion $198.59 million 24.38 Papa John’s International Competitors $2.04 billion $349.24 million -4.55

Papa John’s International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Papa John’s International. Papa John’s International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Papa John’s International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s International 6.13% 919.82% 19.48% Papa John’s International Competitors 1.77% 12.50% 1.76%

Dividends

Papa John’s International pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Papa John’s International pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Restaurants & Bars” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 61.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Papa John’s International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s International 0 4 4 0 2.50 Papa John’s International Competitors 272 1548 2139 73 2.50

Papa John’s International presently has a consensus price target of $86.57, indicating a potential upside of 23.74%. As a group, “Restaurants & Bars” companies have a potential upside of 10.88%. Given Papa John’s International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Papa John’s International is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Papa John’s International has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Papa John’s International’s peers have a beta of 0.67, meaning that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Papa John’s International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Restaurants & Bars” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Papa John’s International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Restaurants & Bars” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Papa John’s International beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc. (Papa John’s) operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants and, in certain international markets, dine-in and delivery restaurants under the trademark Papa John’s. The Company operates through five segments: domestic Company-owned restaurants, North America commissaries, North America franchising, international operations and all other business units. North America is defined as the United States and Canada. Domestic is defined as the contiguous United States. International franchisees are defined as all franchise operations outside of the United States and Canada. As of December 25, 2016, there were 5,097 Papa John’s restaurants in operation, consisting of 744 Company-owned and 4,353 franchised restaurants operating domestically in all 50 states and in 45 countries and territories. It offers pizza along with side items, including breadsticks, cheesesticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items and canned or bottled beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.