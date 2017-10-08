Reviewing Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) and Its Competitors

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE: ROYT) is one of 246 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pacific Coast Oil Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Pacific Coast Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Pacific Coast Oil Trust pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 401.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pacific Coast Oil Trust Competitors 1418 7372 11960 253 2.53

Pacific Coast Oil Trust presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.23%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 37.19%. Given Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Coast Oil Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 3.15% 0.74% 0.74% Pacific Coast Oil Trust Competitors -434.93% -2.71% 0.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust $3.19 million N/A 38.76 Pacific Coast Oil Trust Competitors $1.42 billion $613.46 million 20.11

Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust. Pacific Coast Oil Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pacific Coast Oil Trust rivals beat Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust is a statutory trust formed by Pacific Coast Energy Company LP (PCEC). The Trust is engaged in acquiring and holding net profits and royalty interests in certain oil and natural gas properties located in California for the benefit of the Trust unitholders. The Underlying Properties consist of producing and non-producing interests in oil units, wells and lands located onshore in California in the Santa Maria Basin, which contains PCEC’s Orcutt properties, and the Los Angeles Basin, which contains PCEC’s West Pico, East Coyote and Sawtelle properties. The Underlying Properties consist of the proved developed reserves referred to as the Developed Properties and all other development potential on the Underlying Properties, which are referred to as the Remaining Properties. Production from the Developed Properties attributable to the Trust is produced from wells that, because they have already been drilled and require limited additional capital expenditures.

