Reviewing Harris Corporation (HRS) & Its Competitors

Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) is one of 67 public companies in the “Communications & Networking” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Harris Corporation to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Harris Corporation pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Harris Corporation pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Communications & Networking” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 40.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Harris Corporation has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Harris Corporation lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harris Corporation and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Harris Corporation $5.90 billion $1.40 billion 30.62 Harris Corporation Competitors $2.41 billion $618.33 million 26.80

Harris Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Harris Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Harris Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Communications & Networking” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Harris Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Communications & Networking” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Harris Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harris Corporation 8.53% 23.49% 6.35% Harris Corporation Competitors -1.71% -6.54% 0.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Harris Corporation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harris Corporation 0 1 5 0 2.83 Harris Corporation Competitors 362 2385 3908 152 2.57

Harris Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $121.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.56%. As a group, “Communications & Networking” companies have a potential upside of 24.31%. Given Harris Corporation’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harris Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Harris Corporation has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harris Corporation’s peers have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harris Corporation beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Harris Corporation

Harris Corporation is a technology company that provides products, systems and services that have defense and civil government applications, as well as commercial applications. It offers its products and services to government and commercial customer. It operates in four segments: Communication Systems, which serves markets in tactical communications and defense, and public safety networks; Space and Intelligence Systems, which provides complete Earth observation, environmental, geospatial, space protection, and intelligence solutions from advanced sensors and payloads, as well as ground processing and information analytics; Electronic Systems, which offers a portfolio of solutions in electronic warfare, avionics, wireless and technology, among others, and Critical Networks, which provides managed services supporting air traffic management, energy and maritime communications, and ground network operation and sustainment, as well as information technology (IT) and engineering services.

