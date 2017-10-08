Reviewing Cenovus Energy (CVE) & Its Competitors

Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) is one of 23 public companies in the “Integrated Oil & Gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cenovus Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cenovus Energy Inc alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cenovus Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 2 4 7 0 2.38 Cenovus Energy Competitors 212 644 756 31 2.37

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus target price of $18.58, suggesting a potential upside of 93.37%. As a group, “Integrated Oil & Gas” companies have a potential upside of 38.28%. Given Cenovus Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 17.89% 3.20% 1.46% Cenovus Energy Competitors -10.14% 1.99% 0.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of shares of all “Integrated Oil & Gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of shares of all “Integrated Oil & Gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenovus Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $12.32 billion $1.83 billion 5.34 Cenovus Energy Competitors $52.35 billion $11.11 billion 1.52

Cenovus Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cenovus Energy. Cenovus Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cenovus Energy pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Integrated Oil & Gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 257.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. It operates in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in Canada. The Company also conducts marketing activities and owns refining interests in the United States (U.S.). Its segments include: Oil Sands, which includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta; Conventional, which includes the development and production of conventional crude oil, NGLs and natural gas in Alberta and Saskatchewan, including the heavy oil assets at Pelican Lake, the carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery (EOR) project at Weyburn and emerging tight oil opportunities; Refining and Marketing, which includes transporting and selling crude oil and natural gas and joint ownership of refineries in the U.S., as well as Corporate and Eliminations.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.