Reviewing Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) and New Senior Investment Group (SNR)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE: AIV) and New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of New Senior Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of New Senior Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and New Senior Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 2 4 2 0 2.00 New Senior Investment Group 1 2 1 0 2.00

Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus target price of $46.38, suggesting a potential upside of 4.45%. New Senior Investment Group has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.88%. Given New Senior Investment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Senior Investment Group is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

Volatility & Risk

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Senior Investment Group has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. New Senior Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Apartment Investment and Management pays out 113.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Senior Investment Group pays out -288.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Senior Investment Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. New Senior Investment Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and New Senior Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $980.21 million 7.11 $576.30 million $1.27 34.96 New Senior Investment Group $465.21 million 1.61 $188.75 million ($0.36) -25.36

Apartment Investment and Management has higher revenue and earnings than New Senior Investment Group. New Senior Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Investment and Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and New Senior Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management 20.64% 12.46% 3.29% New Senior Investment Group 2.73% 2.32% 0.45%

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management beats New Senior Investment Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Aimco, through its subsidiaries, AIMCO-GP, Inc. and AIMCO-LP Trust, holds the ownership interests in the Aimco Operating Partnership. It operates through two segments: conventional real estate and affordable real estate. As of December 31, 2016, its real estate portfolio consisted of 189 apartment communities with 46,311 apartment homes. Aimco Operating Partnership conducts the Company’s business, which is focused on the ownership, management, redevelopment and limited development of apartment communities located in the coastal and job growth markets of the United States. Its Conventional segment consists of apartment communities it classifies as Conventional Same Store and Conventional Non-Same Store. Its affordable portfolio consists primarily of apartment communities that it manages that are owned through low-income housing tax credit partnerships.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of primarily private pay senior housing properties located across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 152 primarily private pay senior housing properties located across 37 states. Under its Managed Properties segment, the Company invests in senior housing properties throughout the United States and engages property managers to manage those senior housing properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 94 properties under property management agreements with the property managers. Under its Triple Net Lease Properties segment, the Company invests in senior housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States, and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple net leases.

