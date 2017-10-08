Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,977,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362,461 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.67% of Retail Properties of America worth $219,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $65,096.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,466.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) opened at 13.27 on Friday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.81 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.50%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates shopping centers located in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 156 retail operating properties representing 25,832,000 square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Its retail operating portfolio includes neighborhood and community centers, power centers, and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties.

