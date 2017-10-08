Research Analysts Set Expectations for Byline Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) – Research analysts at FIG Partners issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. FIG Partners has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Byline Bancorp Inc. alerts:

BY has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/research-analysts-set-expectations-for-byline-bancorp-inc-s-q3-2017-earnings-by.html.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE BY) opened at 20.39 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $597.53 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,980,000. KEMPER Corp bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,376,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,833,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Byline Bank (the Bank). Byline Bank is a full service commercial bank. The Bank operates through 56 branches in the Chicago metropolitan area. The Bank offers a broad range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.