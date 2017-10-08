Republic Services (RSG) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Republic Services earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.3055320075401 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of Republic Services (NYSE RSG) opened at 63.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.07. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post $2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.345 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.77%.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays PLC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

In related news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $940,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,622.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $420,878.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $28,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,187 shares of company stock worth $2,854,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

