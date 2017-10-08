Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,268,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of Sabre Corporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Sabre Corporation by 4.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre Corporation by 55.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre Corporation by 21.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Sabre Corporation alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Sabre Corporation (SABR)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/renaissance-technologies-llc-takes-position-in-sabre-corporation-sabr.html.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SABR. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sabre Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabre Corporation from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Sabre Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabre Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Sabre Corporation news, insider Hugh W. Jones sold 36,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $726,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Judson Wade Jones sold 3,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $68,490.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,529.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ SABR) opened at 18.16 on Friday. Sabre Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $900.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. Sabre Corporation had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.16%. Sabre Corporation’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Corporation will post $1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Sabre Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. The Company provides software and services to a range of travel suppliers and travel buyers. The Company operates through two business segments: Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. Travel Network is its global business-to-business travel marketplace and consists primarily of its global distribution system (GDS) and a set of solutions that integrate with its GDS to serve travel suppliers and travel buyers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.