Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 624,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.72% of GrubHub as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,793,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in GrubHub by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in GrubHub by 6,155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in GrubHub by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,602,000.

Get GrubHub Inc alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/renaissance-technologies-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-grubhub-inc-grub.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRUB. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.93 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.06 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

GrubHub Inc (GRUB) opened at 51.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 75.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average is $45.75. GrubHub Inc has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $57.61.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. GrubHub had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $158.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.13 million. Analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, insider Maria Belousova sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $57,134.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,134.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $81,904.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,292 shares in the company, valued at $60,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,723 shares of company stock worth $20,612,266.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.