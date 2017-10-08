RELX N.V. (RENX) Shares Bought by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of RELX N.V. (NYSE:RENX) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,887 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in RELX N.V. were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RELX N.V. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of RELX N.V. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of RELX N.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of RELX N.V. by 1,953.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 165,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RELX N.V. by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 80,567 shares in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of RELX N.V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RELX N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

RELX N.V. (NYSE:RENX) opened at 21.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.86. RELX N.V. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35.

About RELX N.V.

RELX NV is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions.

