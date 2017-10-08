Regal Entertainment Group (RGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $743.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) to announce $743.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Regal Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $709.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $768.80 million. Regal Entertainment Group posted sales of $811.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $743.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.33 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Entertainment Group.

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Regal Entertainment Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $764.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Regal Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded Regal Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Regal Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on Regal Entertainment Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,355.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Bell, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,619.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 242,500 shares of company stock valued at $641,000. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its position in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 349,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 23,633 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank lifted its position in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 81,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 72,996 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,861 shares during the period. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE RGC) traded down 1.70% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748,945 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.97. Regal Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Regal Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Regal Entertainment Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Regal Entertainment Group Company Profile

Regal Entertainment Group is an operator of theatre circuits in the United States. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated 7,262 screens in 559 theatres in 43 states along with Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia. The Company manages its business under theatre exhibition operations segment.

