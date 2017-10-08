Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. BidaskClub cut Regal Beloit Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Regal Beloit Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Regal Beloit Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Regal Beloit Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Regal Beloit Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

In other Regal Beloit Corporation news, Director Henry W. Knueppel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corporation by 5.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Regal Beloit Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corporation by 4.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd bought a new stake in Regal Beloit Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Regal Beloit Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) traded down 1.38% during trading on Friday, hitting $78.55. The stock had a trading volume of 356,510 shares. Regal Beloit Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Regal Beloit Corporation had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $869.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corporation will post $4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Regal Beloit Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

About Regal Beloit Corporation

Regal Beloit Corporation is a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products. The Company operates through three segments: the Commercial and Industrial Systems segment, with its principal line of business in medium and large electric motors, power generation products, high-performance drives and controls and capacitors; the Climate Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in small motors, controls and air moving products, and the Power Transmission Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in power transmission gearing, hydraulic pump drives, open gearing and specialty mechanical products which control motion and torque.

