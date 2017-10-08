Redmile Group LLC Has $25.46 Million Holdings in Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALDR)

Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,223,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,925 shares during the period. Alder BioPharmaceuticals comprises 1.6% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 3.28% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals worth $25,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,112,000 after purchasing an additional 601,242 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alder BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 230,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Alder BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,836,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALDR) traded down 2.30% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,565 shares. The company’s market cap is $863.34 million. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $34.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 518.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($5.60) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Alder BioPharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alder BioPharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/redmile-group-llc-has-25-46-million-holdings-in-alder-biopharmaceuticals-inc-aldr.html.

In other Alder BioPharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen M. Dow purchased 25,000 shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize genetically engineered therapeutic antibodies with the potential to meaningfully transform current treatment paradigms. Alder’s lead pivotal-stage product candidate, eptinezumab, is being evaluated for migraine prevention.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.