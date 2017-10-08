Redmile Group LLC Has $16.60 Million Stake in Neuroderm Ltd (NDRM)

Redmile Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Neuroderm Ltd (NASDAQ:NDRM) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 369,208 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned 2.11% of Neuroderm worth $16,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neuroderm by 11.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Neuroderm during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neuroderm during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Neuroderm during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in Neuroderm during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDRM. CIBC upgraded shares of Neuroderm from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuroderm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Roth Capital cut shares of Neuroderm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Neuroderm in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neuroderm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Neuroderm Ltd (NASDAQ:NDRM) remained flat at $38.90 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 165,035 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30. Neuroderm Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.02 billion.

Neuroderm Company Profile

NeuroDerm Ltd. is an Israel-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, primarily Parkinson’s disease, as well as other CNS diseases. The Company’s Parkinson’s disease product candidates are drug-device combination products, with devices and varying levodopa (LD)/carbidopa (CD) or apomorphine concentrations and dosages.

