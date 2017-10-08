Redmile Group LLC Acquires 1,228,002 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)

Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,212,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228,002 shares during the quarter. ImmunoGen makes up about 2.3% of Redmile Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned 5.82% of ImmunoGen worth $37,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) traded down 2.56% during trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. 13,655,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.84. The firm’s market cap is $613.74 million.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 426.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post ($0.74) EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

In other news, VP Craig Barrows sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $101,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,100 shares in the company, valued at $355,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapeutics using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The Company is engaged in the discovery of monoclonal antibody-based anticancer therapeutics. An ADC with the Company’s technology comprises an antibody that binds to a target found on tumor cells conjugated to one of its anti-cancer agents as a payload to kill the tumor cell once the ADC has bound to its target.

