Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,535 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the period. Red Hat makes up about 2.7% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Red Hat worth $67,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHT. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,071 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Hat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 14,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,195 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Hat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Red Hat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE RHT) traded up 1.33% during trading on Friday, reaching $117.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,735 shares. Red Hat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.54 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day moving average of $95.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 1.25.
Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The open-source software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Red Hat had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Hat, Inc. will post $2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their price target on Red Hat from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Hat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.
In other news, Director William S. Kaiser sold 14,000 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $1,607,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 9,122 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $894,138.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,590,180.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,191. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Red Hat Profile
Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.