RealPage, Inc. (RP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on RealPage from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on RealPage in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.29.

RealPage (RP) traded up 0.48% on Friday, hitting $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 293,928 shares. RealPage has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.25 and a beta of 1.09.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. RealPage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RealPage will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Blount sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $697,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,898.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 27,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $1,101,279.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,352,600 shares in the company, valued at $132,193,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,982,789 shares of company stock worth $80,002,714 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 10.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc is a provider of technology to the real estate industry, helping owners, managers and investors. The Company’s property management solutions are referred to as Enterprise Resource Planning systems. Its on demand platform provides a single point of access and a repository of real-time lease transaction data, including prospect, renter and property data.

